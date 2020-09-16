Portrait of Nelson Mandela appears on wall in Bishkek

The portrait of Nelson Mandela appeared in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

The piece of street art appeared in the 10th microdistrict at the intersection of Maldybaev and Tokombayev Streets in honor of the UN International Day in Support of Victims of Torture and the International Day of Nelson Mandela. The initiator was Voice of Freedom Public Foundation with the support of the Department of Economy and Investments of the capital’s City Hall and Bishkekglavarkhitektura municipal enterprise.

The graffiti was created by an artist Evgeny Makshakov, who painted it for two days.

Nelson Mandela has dedicated his life to the cause of peace and humanism as a human rights defender, international peacemaker and the first democratically elected President of a free South Africa.