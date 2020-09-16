10:58
USD 79.03
EUR 93.91
RUB 1.05
English

Portrait of Nelson Mandela appears on wall in Bishkek

The portrait of Nelson Mandela appeared in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

The piece of street art appeared in the 10th microdistrict at the intersection of Maldybaev and Tokombayev Streets in honor of the UN International Day in Support of Victims of Torture and the International Day of Nelson Mandela. The initiator was Voice of Freedom Public Foundation with the support of the Department of Economy and Investments of the capital’s City Hall and Bishkekglavarkhitektura municipal enterprise.

The graffiti was created by an artist Evgeny Makshakov, who painted it for two days.

Nelson Mandela has dedicated his life to the cause of peace and humanism as a human rights defender, international peacemaker and the first democratically elected President of a free South Africa.
link: https://24.kg/english/165283/
views: 133
Print
Related
Graffiti depicting Kyrgyz girl appears in France
Graffiti with balbals painted over in Boom gorge
Graffiti on freedom from slavery appear in Osh city
First graffiti art object opened in Bishkek
Graffiti to decorate facades of buildings in Bishkek
Popular
Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway
Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization
67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,828 in total 67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,828 in total
16 September, Wednesday
10:44
Customs Service clarifies algorithm of passage through Torugart checkpoint Customs Service clarifies algorithm of passage through...
10:03
Ex-Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev detained on suspicion of negligence
09:58
Bishkek - Batken - Bishkek flights resumed
09:53
About 137 kilometers of roads repaired in regions of Kyrgyzstan in 2020
09:46
Portrait of Nelson Mandela appears on wall in Bishkek
15 September, Tuesday
18:27
Prime Minister Boronov reminds of criminal liability for vote buying
18:20
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about resumption of work of kindergartens
18:06
State Material Reserves Fund to purchase 65 types of drugs, including for COVID
17:49
Kyrgyzstan to traditionally increase pensions in October