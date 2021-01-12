10:54
Observers give recommendations to CEC, Cabinet and Parliament of Kyrgyzstan

Observers of Common Cause Public Foundation sent recommendations to the Central Election Commission (CEC), the Government and the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan on the results of the early presidential elections.

According to activists, the snap presidential elections were held in accordance with the law, but with a low voter turnout, as well as with a number of procedural and serious violations.

In this regard, the Government is recommended to strengthen work with the civil sector, include activists in the republican headquarters for preparation and holding of elections. It is proposed to step up the work of law enforcement agencies on considering received complaints and applications, as well as to take preventive measures to ensure public safety.

The CEC was recommended to ensure the timely delivery of decisions to all participants of the electoral process, timely post on its website regulatory legal acts when amendments and additions are made to them, develop a uniform practice of prosecuting for certain types of violations of electoral legislation.

Observers recommend the Parliament to return to voters the opportunity to vote based on Form No. 2.

The Common Cause Public Foundation monitored the voting process at 500 polling stations across the country.

According to preliminary data, Sadyr Japarov won the presidential elections.
