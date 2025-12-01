CIS Observer Mission monitors parliamentary elections at polling stations abroad

Voting in the early parliamentary elections of Kyrgyzstan proceeded calmly and in full compliance with the law at a polling station located at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Minsk. CIS Deputy Secretary General Nurlan Seitimov reported.

Representatives of the CIS Observer Mission for the early parliamentary elections monitored polling stations opened at Kyrgyz diplomatic missions abroad. At the polling station in Minsk, Nurlan Seitimov met with the head of the diplomatic mission, Erbol Sultanbaev, spoke with the chairperson and members of the precinct election commission, and inspected the automatic voter identification process.

«According to the CIS Deputy Secretary General, voting at the polling station proceeded calmly and in full compliance with electoral legislation of Kyrgyzstan,» the CIS Observer Mission headquarters stated.

Nurlan Seitimov noted the well-organized work at the polling station and the high voter turnout.

«We see great interest in these elections from Kyrgyzstanis living in Belarus. People have been actively coming since early morning, and some are even traveling from the regions specifically to fulfill their civic duty and cast their vote. The equipment is working smoothly,» he said.

Monitoring of the early parliamentary elections was conducted in all regions of the country, as well as at polling stations in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan.

Early parliamentary elections were held in the Kyrgyz Republic on November 30 based on a majoritarian system: 90 deputies were elected in 30 multi-mandate constituencies, three from each constituency. Candidates were nominated by both political parties and through self-nomination.