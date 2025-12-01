11:13
USD 87.45
EUR 101.17
RUB 1.12
English

CIS Observer Mission monitors parliamentary elections at polling stations abroad

Voting in the early parliamentary elections of Kyrgyzstan proceeded calmly and in full compliance with the law at a polling station located at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Minsk. CIS Deputy Secretary General Nurlan Seitimov reported.

Representatives of the CIS Observer Mission for the early parliamentary elections monitored polling stations opened at Kyrgyz diplomatic missions abroad. At the polling station in Minsk, Nurlan Seitimov met with the head of the diplomatic mission, Erbol Sultanbaev, spoke with the chairperson and members of the precinct election commission, and inspected the automatic voter identification process.

«According to the CIS Deputy Secretary General, voting at the polling station proceeded calmly and in full compliance with electoral legislation of Kyrgyzstan,» the CIS Observer Mission headquarters stated.

Nurlan Seitimov noted the well-organized work at the polling station and the high voter turnout.

«We see great interest in these elections from Kyrgyzstanis living in Belarus. People have been actively coming since early morning, and some are even traveling from the regions specifically to fulfill their civic duty and cast their vote. The equipment is working smoothly,» he said.

Monitoring of the early parliamentary elections was conducted in all regions of the country, as well as at polling stations in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan.

Early parliamentary elections were held in the Kyrgyz Republic on November 30 based on a majoritarian system: 90 deputies were elected in 30 multi-mandate constituencies, three from each constituency. Candidates were nominated by both political parties and through self-nomination.
link: https://24.kg/english/352950/
views: 110
Print
Related
More than 25,000 Kyrgyzstanis vote abroad in parliamentary elections
Adylbek Kasymaliev comments on preliminary results of parliamentary elections
Top 10 parliamentary candidates who received the most votes in Kyrgyzstan
Women elected to Zhogorku Kenesh: Preliminary results
Bishkek residents' choice: Who gained the most votes in capital
Internal Affairs Ministry receives 79 reports of violations across country
Voter turnout in Kyrgyzstan as of 7 p.m. reaches 34.31 percent
Lines at elections: CEC publishes video of Kyrgyzstanis voting in Moscow
Parliamentary elections: One in four voters cast their ballots as of 4 p.m.
First polling station of Kyrgyzstan abroad closed
Popular
Russian President blames “black Imports” for long truck queues at border Russian President blames “black Imports” for long truck queues at border
Thirty-three cases of Hong Kong flu registered in Bishkek Thirty-three cases of Hong Kong flu registered in Bishkek
Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin
CSTO Summit in Bishkek: Leaders sign 15 key documents CSTO Summit in Bishkek: Leaders sign 15 key documents
1 December, Monday
10:55
Asphalting of Sokuluk–Belogorka road completed Asphalting of Sokuluk–Belogorka road completed
10:47
Financial Security Olympiad for schoolchildren underway in Bishkek
10:39
CIS Observer Mission monitors parliamentary elections at polling stations abroad
10:32
Vladimir Putin presented with komuz in Kyrgyzstan
10:23
New bridge to be built over Chokan Valikhanov water canal in Bishkek