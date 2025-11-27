Over 70 international observers from CIS IPA to work at parliamentary elections

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan has accredited more than 70 observers from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly. The press service of the Secretariat of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Council reported.

According to it, these observers include senators and members of Parliament from CIS countries, officials of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, and experts from the CIS International Institute for Monitoring Democracy Development.

«On November 30, the group will conduct monitoring at polling stations both within the republic and abroad. Voting will be monitored at polling stations abroad in Baku, Minsk, Astana, Moscow, Vladivostok, Yekaterinburg, Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Novosibirsk, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, St. Petersburg, Tomsk, Tyumen, Ulan-Ude, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Ashgabat, Seoul, Dubai, London, and Paris,» the statement reads.