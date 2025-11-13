11:26
USD 87.45
EUR 101.24
RUB 1.08
English

CEC accredits 170 international observers for parliamentary elections

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Kyrgyz Republic has accredited 170 international observers for the early parliamentary elections scheduled for November 30, 2025.

According to the CEC, the accredited observers include representatives of the Central Election Commissions of Bulgaria, Russia, Belarus, and Egypt, as well as missions and diplomatic missions of several countries and international organizations.

These include:

  • The Organization of Islamic Cooperation;
  • The Embassies of China, the United States, Japan, Hungary, and the United Kingdom in the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights;
  • The CIS Observer Mission;
  • The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking States (TURKPA);
  • The Parliamentary Assemblies of the OSCE, CIS, and CSTO.

A total of 297 international observers have been accredited to monitor the voting process and compliance with electoral legislation on election day.
link: https://24.kg/english/350738/
views: 113
Print
Related
Adylbek Kasymaliev meets with head of CIS Observer Mission Igor Petrishenko
Elections: Budget receives 147 million soms in election contributions
Over 900 international observers intend to monitor parliamentary elections
Kyrgyzstanis have to check their names on voter list by November 19
Early elections: Candidates to be immediately disqualified for voter bribery
Early parliamentary elections: 5.2 candidates competing for each seat
2025 Elections: CEC of Kyrgyzstan publishes voter list
CEC of Kyrgyzstan registers 467 candidates for Parliament
CEC denies registration to 34 candidates for Zhogorku Kenesh
CEC denies registration to Venera Koichieva as candidate for Parliament
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan explains causes of electricity shortages President of Kyrgyzstan explains causes of electricity shortages
Asman Airlines launches direct Almaty-Karakol flights Asman Airlines launches direct Almaty-Karakol flights
State regulation of meat prices in Kyrgyzstan extended until December 31 State regulation of meat prices in Kyrgyzstan extended until December 31
Bishkek and Moscow agree to increase trade from $3.9 billion to $5 billion Bishkek and Moscow agree to increase trade from $3.9 billion to $5 billion
13 November, Thursday
11:11
Kyrgyzstan fully self-sufficient in beef and mutton Kyrgyzstan fully self-sufficient in beef and mutton
11:05
Kyrgyzstanis urged to get vaccinated against hepatitis B
10:59
Foreigner detained with large batch of drugs in Chui region
10:52
Canada imposes sanctions on Kyrgyz bank
10:28
CEC accredits 170 international observers for parliamentary elections