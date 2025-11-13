CEC accredits 170 international observers for parliamentary elections

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Kyrgyz Republic has accredited 170 international observers for the early parliamentary elections scheduled for November 30, 2025.

According to the CEC, the accredited observers include representatives of the Central Election Commissions of Bulgaria, Russia, Belarus, and Egypt, as well as missions and diplomatic missions of several countries and international organizations.

These include:

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation;

The Embassies of China, the United States, Japan, Hungary, and the United Kingdom in the Kyrgyz Republic;

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights;

The CIS Observer Mission;

The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking States (TURKPA);

The Parliamentary Assemblies of the OSCE, CIS, and CSTO.

A total of 297 international observers have been accredited to monitor the voting process and compliance with electoral legislation on election day.