Presidential elections and referendum: CEC considers voting results as reliable

«We can say with confidence that the results of the voting, including the preliminary ones, which are announced, are completely reliable,» Nurzhan Shaildabekova, Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC), announced at a briefing.

«We managed to preserve the level of transparency and reliability of the process, which was the main task of the electoral system reform. This is an important achievement of the country,» she said.

Nurzhan Shaildabekova added that the administrative resource had practically no influence on the results of the presidential elections and the referendum. «We didn’t see mass bribery either, there were some signals, but it wasn’t massive, as in the last elections. The attitude of citizens and candidates also influenced the decrease in the level of violations,» she said.

The head of the CEC thanked the candidates for respecting voters and not seeking to influence the results through the use of illegal methods.

Snap presidential elections and referendum on form of government were held in Kyrgyzstan yesterday.
