Presidential elections in Russia: 4 polling stations to be opened in Kyrgyzstan

Four polling stations will be opened on the territory of Kyrgyzstan during the presidential elections in the Russian Federation. The Russian Embassy in Bishkek reported.

«Voting in the elections of the President of the Russian Federation on the territory of Kyrgyzstan will take place on March 17, 2024 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time,» the statement says.

Citizens of the Russian Federation staying in the republic will be able to vote at the embassy in Bishkek, the Consulate General in Osh, the city of Kant (Chui region), on the territory of which a Russian military air base is located, and the city of Karakol (Issyk-Kul region).

«Citizens of Russia over 18 years old will be able to take part in the elections by presenting a valid Russian international or internal passport when appearing in person at one of the above polling stations. Online voting from abroad will not be available,» the diplomatic mission noted.

The exact number of Russian citizens staying in the Kyrgyz Republic is unknown, since those arriving in the country do not have to register with the consulate.