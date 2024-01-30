Presidential spokesman comments on second term of Sadyr Japarov

«Yes, President Sadyr Japarov will run for a second term,» Askat Alagozov, spokesman for the head of state, told 24.kg news agency.

«Given that long-term international projects of strategic importance for our country are being launched and planned, Sadyr Japarov’s participation in the election for a second term will be a consistent step in politics,» he commented.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov told about the president’s plans to run for a second term in an interview with Azattyk Radio.