14:12
USD 89.32
EUR 96.77
RUB 0.99
English

Presidential spokesman comments on second term of Sadyr Japarov

«Yes, President Sadyr Japarov will run for a second term,» Askat Alagozov, spokesman for the head of state, told 24.kg news agency.

«Given that long-term international projects of strategic importance for our country are being launched and planned, Sadyr Japarov’s participation in the election for a second term will be a consistent step in politics,» he commented.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov told about the president’s plans to run for a second term in an interview with Azattyk Radio.
link: https://24.kg/english/285381/
views: 158
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov will run for second term - Baisalov about presidential elections
President of Kyrgyzstan visits Academy of Physical Culture
Sadyr Japarov speaks about work of Radio Azattyk and criticizes it
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismisses re-election rumors
Vladimir Putin to run for Russian president again
Vladimir Putin congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his birthday
President Sadyr Japarov visits Uchkun OJSC
President of Kyrgyzstan visits military unit in Koi-Tash
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and First Lady arrive in Japan
President wants Medtronic's innovative developments to be available in country
Popular
Zamir Rakiev resigns from post of Mufti of Kyrgyzstan Zamir Rakiev resigns from post of Mufti of Kyrgyzstan
General Director of Ala-Archa shopping center detained General Director of Ala-Archa shopping center detained
Relatives of detained journalists gather near Interior Ministry building Relatives of detained journalists gather near Interior Ministry building
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with Saimumin Yatimov to discuss border issue Kamchybek Tashiev meets with Saimumin Yatimov to discuss border issue
30 January, Tuesday
13:50
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 13 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 13 p...
13:21
Cabinet Chairman promises to almost halve insurance premiums
12:25
Presidential spokesman comments on second term of Sadyr Japarov
12:18
Prices in Kyrgyzstan decreasing slowly due to external conditions
11:59
20 fires occur in Kyrgyzstan over past 24 hours