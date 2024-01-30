11:54
USD 89.32
EUR 96.77
RUB 0.99
English

Sadyr Japarov will run for second term - Baisalov about presidential elections

President Sadyr Japarov will run for a second term. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov stated this on air at Azattyk.

«The head of state will take part in the next elections. The Constitution allows this. Sadyr Japarov will not leave it halfway. Our people will not allow this either. He will witness many achievements in the next three years. All opportunities will be created for every family, for the younger generation. It’s too early to think about elections, but there is complete confidence. The people support the current government. They feel good changes, they have great hopes. The duty of the current government is to justify this trust,» he said.

According to the Constitution adopted in 2021, the president in Kyrgyzstan is elected for five years and can be elected for a second term. Sadyr Japarov won the presidential elections on January 10, 2021 and officially took office on January 28. At that time, the old version of the Basic Law was still in force, which allows the head of state to hold office for six years.
link: https://24.kg/english/285358/
views: 135
Print
Related
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismisses re-election rumors
Vladimir Putin to run for Russian president again
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Erdogan on his victory in presidential elections
Elections in Turkey: Recep Tayyip Erdogan secures victory in runoff
Presidential elections in Turkey: Recep Tayyip Erdogan loses first round
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election win
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to win presidential elections in Kazakhstan – Exit poll
Snap presidential elections should be held in Kyrgyzstan, activist believes
Amanat party nominates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as presidential candidate
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sets date for snap presidential elections
Popular
Zamir Rakiev resigns from post of Mufti of Kyrgyzstan Zamir Rakiev resigns from post of Mufti of Kyrgyzstan
General Director of Ala-Archa shopping center detained General Director of Ala-Archa shopping center detained
Relatives of detained journalists gather near Interior Ministry building Relatives of detained journalists gather near Interior Ministry building
Kyrgyzstani attempts to smuggle 11.7 million rubles and $110,000 Kyrgyzstani attempts to smuggle 11.7 million rubles and $110,000
30 January, Tuesday
11:53
Aftershocks after earthquake in China continue Aftershocks after earthquake in China continue
11:41
Bolushbek Abdyzhaparov dismissed from post of TSUM’s head
11:37
Investments in Central Asia are political in nature - Josep Borrell
10:46
Emergencies Ministry receives 25 large tents for 4.7 million soms from UNICEF
10:37
Sadyr Japarov will run for second term - Baisalov about presidential elections