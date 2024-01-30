Sadyr Japarov will run for second term - Baisalov about presidential elections

President Sadyr Japarov will run for a second term. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov stated this on air at Azattyk.

«The head of state will take part in the next elections. The Constitution allows this. Sadyr Japarov will not leave it halfway. Our people will not allow this either. He will witness many achievements in the next three years. All opportunities will be created for every family, for the younger generation. It’s too early to think about elections, but there is complete confidence. The people support the current government. They feel good changes, they have great hopes. The duty of the current government is to justify this trust,» he said.

According to the Constitution adopted in 2021, the president in Kyrgyzstan is elected for five years and can be elected for a second term. Sadyr Japarov won the presidential elections on January 10, 2021 and officially took office on January 28. At that time, the old version of the Basic Law was still in force, which allows the head of state to hold office for six years.