Ninth peaceful march for legality held in Bishkek today

The ninth peaceful march for legality takes place in Bishkek today. Activists and human rights defenders hold the march against the amendments to the Constitution every Sunday.

They oppose the referendum and changes to the country’s Basic Law.

The activists followed the traditional route — from the railway station along Erkindik Boulevard to the White House.

Revision of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.