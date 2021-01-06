Kyrgyzstan and Iran try to resume direct flights between two countries

Despite the negative consequences for Iran and Kyrgyzstan in 2020, many efforts have been made to ensure positive and acceptable trend in relations between the two countries. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Kyrgyzstan Saeed Kharrazi said at his first press conference.

According to him, the parties are now trying to resume direct flights between the two states.

«In 2020, Iran also, despite sanctions and economic restrictions, sent to Kyrgyzstan two batches of humanitarian cargo with medicines and medical equipment to fight the coronavirus. The purpose of sending the goods is to help the government of Kyrgyzstan, as well as to open ways for cooperation in the joint production of drugs and medical equipment,» he said.

Saeed Kharrazi hopes that relations between the two countries will be more dynamic this year, following the presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan and formation of a new government.