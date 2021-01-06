14:29
USD 83.18
EUR 102.10
RUB 1.11
English

Kyrgyzstan and Iran try to resume direct flights between two countries

Despite the negative consequences for Iran and Kyrgyzstan in 2020, many efforts have been made to ensure positive and acceptable trend in relations between the two countries. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Kyrgyzstan Saeed Kharrazi said at his first press conference.

According to him, the parties are now trying to resume direct flights between the two states.

«In 2020, Iran also, despite sanctions and economic restrictions, sent to Kyrgyzstan two batches of humanitarian cargo with medicines and medical equipment to fight the coronavirus. The purpose of sending the goods is to help the government of Kyrgyzstan, as well as to open ways for cooperation in the joint production of drugs and medical equipment,» he said.

Saeed Kharrazi hopes that relations between the two countries will be more dynamic this year, following the presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan and formation of a new government.
link: https://24.kg/english/179048/
views: 160
Print
Related
New sports complex opened in Osh city at the expense of Iran
EAEU countries build up trade with Iran despite coronavirus
Foreign Minister assures Iranian Ambassador of legitimacy of government
Iran renders humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Iran talk over the phone
Three Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Iran
Five citizens of Kyrgyzstan return from Iran
All Kyrgyz longhaul truckers leave Iran
Kazakhstan starts passing second column of Kyrgyz trucks from Iran
Issue of drivers in Iran resolved, they return to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road
Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved
Kyrgyzstan gets into top 12 recommended places to visit in 2021 Kyrgyzstan gets into top 12 recommended places to visit in 2021
Balbak Tulobaev: Bishkek HPP should be urgently switched to gas Balbak Tulobaev: Bishkek HPP should be urgently switched to gas
6 January, Wednesday
14:06
New Chief Architect of Bishkek appointed New Chief Architect of Bishkek appointed
13:52
Police not to use force during rallies in Kyrgyzstan
13:09
Interior Ministry ready to suppress destabilization attempts during elections
12:55
Kyrgyzstan and Iran try to resume direct flights between two countries
12:27
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 86.3 million people globally