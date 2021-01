Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov signed the Law on Republican Budget of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2021 and Forecast for 2022-2023. His press service reported.

The document was adopted by the Parliament of the country on December 10, 2020.

The country’s budget for 2021 was approved with revenues of 172,891.6 billion soms and expenditures of 181,354.8 billion soms. The maximum size of deficit of the republican budget for 2021 was set at 8,463.2 billion soms.