Baigaziev: Electricity rates should be increased

«Electricity rates should be increased,» Talaibek Baigaziev, Director General of Kyrgyz Energy Settlements Center OJSC, said at a press conference today.

According to him, with the introduction of «smart» meters, it is possible to introduce differential rates for electricity. Consumers will be able to choose an electricity consumption option themselves.

«Recently it was said that it was necessary to increase consumption limits or remove them. Of course, you can do this, but then the rates should be different. We can not pay 77 tyiyns per kilowatt-hour all the time. We understand that a social tariff is needed for socially vulnerable groups. They need to be protected, a preferential tariff should be set. But the rest of the consumers should exist in the market regime,» Talaibek Baigaziev believes.

«The rates should be increased because electricity consumption is growing. We need to develop the economy and increase energy capacity. This is necessary for us, Kyrgyzstan. Accordingly, some increase in rates is needed. There should not be a sharp increase. It should be planned, with a flexible schedule. All neighboring countries have already raised electricity rates. There are corruption risks in the power sector. The company’s costs need to be optimized. This should be done in parallel with the rates increase,» he said.