12:36
USD 82.71
EUR 101.23
RUB 1.12
English

Baigaziev: Electricity rates should be increased

«Electricity rates should be increased,» Talaibek Baigaziev, Director General of Kyrgyz Energy Settlements Center OJSC, said at a press conference today.

According to him, with the introduction of «smart» meters, it is possible to introduce differential rates for electricity. Consumers will be able to choose an electricity consumption option themselves.

«Recently it was said that it was necessary to increase consumption limits or remove them. Of course, you can do this, but then the rates should be different. We can not pay 77 tyiyns per kilowatt-hour all the time. We understand that a social tariff is needed for socially vulnerable groups. They need to be protected, a preferential tariff should be set. But the rest of the consumers should exist in the market regime,» Talaibek Baigaziev believes.

«The rates should be increased because electricity consumption is growing. We need to develop the economy and increase energy capacity. This is necessary for us, Kyrgyzstan. Accordingly, some increase in rates is needed. There should not be a sharp increase. It should be planned, with a flexible schedule. All neighboring countries have already raised electricity rates. There are corruption risks in the power sector. The company’s costs need to be optimized. This should be done in parallel with the rates increase,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/178366/
views: 63
Print
Related
Electricity rates not to change until 2022 in Kyrgyzstan
Residents of Uzgen complain about lack of water and electricity
Kyrgyzstan to buy electricity from Kazakhstan for 2.4 cents
Sadyr Japarov promises to lift restrictions on electricity consumption
Sadyr Japarov is urged to stop legal theft in power industry
Part of Bishkek temporarily left without electricity
Abdylda Israilov: There will be no rolling blackouts this winter
Kazakhstan starts returning electricity to Kyrgyzstan
Severelectro starts disconnection of debtors from electricity supply
Consumers owe half a billion soms for electricity to Severelectro OJSC
Popular
Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities
Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms
Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan
CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 78 more international observers CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 78 more international observers
29 December, Tuesday
12:33
119 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 80,654 in total 119 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrg...
12:29
Magnitude 4 earthquake occurs on Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan border
12:16
Baigaziev: Electricity rates should be increased
12:01
Talaibek Baigaziev: This year will pass without rolling blackouts
11:47
Talaibek Baigaziev: There is unrestrained growth in electricity consumption