Excellent students with disabilities receive annual scholarship of $ 290

Equal Opportunities Social Center and deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Dastan Bekeshev awarded a scholarship of $ 290 to fourteen excellent students with disabilities. The center reported.

The scholarship was awarded with the support of Siloam Center for the Blind (Republic of Korea). At least 12 students and two students from the republican boarding school for blind and visually impaired children in Bishkek passed the competitive selection.

The ceremony was attended by the founder of Siloam Center, ex-deputy of the National Parliament of the Republic of Korea Choi Dong Ic, deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Dastan Bekeshev and parents of students.

Since 2015, Siloam Center for the Blind on the basis of Equal Opportunities Social Center annually allocates funds for scholarships to Kyrgyz excellent students with disabilities who have shown leadership qualities.
