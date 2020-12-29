Railway passenger transportation resumes in Chui region

Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Chui region gave consent to resumption of movement of passenger trains within the republic. Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise reports.

Passenger trains are allowed to travel along the following routes: Bishkek — Tokmak — Bishkek, Kaindy — Bishkek — Kaindy, Kara-Balta — Bishkek — Kara-Balta. All the necessary sanitary and epidemiological rules must be observed.

From December 31, trains will run daily in these directions.

«The train on the route Kara-Balta — Bishkek — Kara-Balta will run twice a day to Bishkek-1 station. Trains schedules are available at railway stations and can be get by calling contact centers,» the message says.