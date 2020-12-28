Presidential elections: CEC accredits 113 international observers

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) accredited 113 more international observers to monitor the early presidential elections and the referendum in the republic. The decision was made today at its meeting.

Thus, 311 observers from 43 countries of the world and 31 international organizations will follow the process of voting and preparations for it.

Early elections of the head of state and the plebiscite to determine the form of government will be held on the same day — January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan.