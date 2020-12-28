18:15
USD 81.88
EUR 99.92
RUB 1.11
English

Presidential elections: CEC accredits 113 international observers

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) accredited 113 more international observers to monitor the early presidential elections and the referendum in the republic. The decision was made today at its meeting.

Thus, 311 observers from 43 countries of the world and 31 international organizations will follow the process of voting and preparations for it.

Early elections of the head of state and the plebiscite to determine the form of government will be held on the same day — January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/178293/
views: 75
Print
Related
CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 78 more international observers
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers three more campaign groups
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers 10 campaign groups
Kyrgyzstan allocates 598.4 million soms for holding elections and referendum
Elections in Kyrgyzstan: Economy and business not to withstand another shock
Presidential elections: CEC accredits 42 international observers
About 11,000 policemen to guard polling stations on election day in Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2021: Places of presidential candidates on the ballot announced
Presidential elections: Kyrgyzstanis to vote at 48 polling stations abroad
Presidential elections: Three additional polling stations opened abroad
Popular
Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities
Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term
Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms
Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan
28 December, Monday
17:53
Presidential elections: CEC accredits 113 international observers Presidential elections: CEC accredits 113 internationa...
17:34
Activists: Kamchybek Tashiev is threat to national security
17:09
Talant Mamytov demands to speed up introduction of electronic services
16:34
Medicines not reach patients: National Center of Oncology accused of negligence
15:23
Russia introduces labeling of light industry goods from January 1, 2021