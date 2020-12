A 27-year-old man drowned in a river in Naryn. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The man, born in 1993, fell into Alabuga river at about 14.00 the day before in Zhenish village, Ak-Tala district.

Rescuers of the fire service searched for the drowned man until 19.30, but the body was not found.

The search continues.