Teenager drowns in GES-5 water reservoir

A teenager of about 14 years old drowned in GES-5 reservoir in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan on June 19. Eyewitnesses reported.

According to them, the child was swimming with relatives and friends at about 4.30 p.m. After 10-15 minutes, he was noticed missing — he disappeared under water.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region opened a criminal case under Article 297 «Creating a danger to consumers» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. A forensic medical examination has been ordered, and a comprehensive investigation is underway.

Diving operations began about an hour after the disappearance of the teenager — his body was found 10 meters from the shore.

The investigation is clarifying the causes and circumstances of the incident, including the presence of rescuers and compliance with safety standards.
views: 43
