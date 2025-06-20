Teenager drowns in GES-5 water reservoir

A teenager of about 14 years old drowned in GES-5 reservoir in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan on June 19. Eyewitnesses reported.

According to them, the child was swimming with relatives and friends at about 4.30 p.m. After 10-15 minutes, he was noticed missing — he disappeared under water.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region opened a criminal case under Article 297 «Creating a danger to consumers» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. A forensic medical examination has been ordered, and a comprehensive investigation is underway.

Diving operations began about an hour after the disappearance of the teenager — his body was found 10 meters from the shore.

The investigation is clarifying the causes and circumstances of the incident, including the presence of rescuers and compliance with safety standards.