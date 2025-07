A 21-year-old local resident drowned in Uvam canal in Osh. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The body of the young man who fell into Uvam canal near Ozgur village was found during a search operation the previous morning. It was handed over to the police.

The citizen A.u.T. fell into the canal on July 12. At least 38 rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 10 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and 20 relatives took part in the search.