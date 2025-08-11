12:57
USD 87.45
EUR 101.77
RUB 1.10
English

Teenager drowns in Bosteri village, Issyk-Kul region

A teenager drowned on one of the beaches in the village of Bosteri in Issyk-Kul region on August 10. Eyewitnesses reported.

According to them, the deceased looks to be about 16 years old. Footage from the scene shows doctors and Interior Ministry employees carrying out the necessary measures.

Eyewitnesses urge parents to keep a closer eye on their children while relaxing near the water. «Every day, children get lost, and then you cry and look for them. Keep an eye on your children,» said one of the witnesses to the tragedy.

The circumstances of the accident are being investigated.
link: https://24.kg/english/339132/
views: 153
Print
Related
21-year-old local resident drowns in canal in Osh
Teenager drowns in GES-5 water reservoir
Boy falls into Ak-Buura river in Osh: Rescuers start search
15-year-old boy drowns in water canal in Sosnovka village
Rescuers find bodies of two girls drowned in Zhyrgalan river
Body of 3-year-old child found in Kyzyl-Suu river in Osh region
Two citizens of India drown in Issyk-Kul lake
Tragedy in Kazakhstan: 11 people drown in Syr Darya river
Kyrgyzstani drowns in lake in Irkutsk
74 people drown in Kyrgyzstan in 2023, including 35 children
Popular
London to help create conditions for investing in renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan London to help create conditions for investing in renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan
Air KG Airlines ceases operations Air KG Airlines ceases operations
Earthquake registered in Osh city Earthquake registered in Osh city
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
11 August, Monday
12:55
Over 2,000 undocumented individuals granted Kyrgyzstan’s citizenship in 2025 Over 2,000 undocumented individuals granted Kyrgyzstan’...
12:42
Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece
12:37
Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes temporary ban on livestock exports
12:21
Area affected by fire in Orok reaches about 100 hectares
12:15
Schoolboy from Kyrgyzstan wins bronze at IOAI in China