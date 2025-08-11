Teenager drowns in Bosteri village, Issyk-Kul region

A teenager drowned on one of the beaches in the village of Bosteri in Issyk-Kul region on August 10. Eyewitnesses reported.

According to them, the deceased looks to be about 16 years old. Footage from the scene shows doctors and Interior Ministry employees carrying out the necessary measures.

Eyewitnesses urge parents to keep a closer eye on their children while relaxing near the water. «Every day, children get lost, and then you cry and look for them. Keep an eye on your children,» said one of the witnesses to the tragedy.

The circumstances of the accident are being investigated.