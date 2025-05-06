15-year-old boy drowns in water canal in Sosnovka village

A 15-year-old boy drowned in a water canal in Sosnovka village. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

On May 4, the duty unit of the Department of Internal Affairs of Zhaiyl district received a message that a minor drowned in a canal while trying to get a ball in Sosnovka village. An investigative team was sent to the scene.

According to the police, students from one of the schools in Kara-Balta were at an off-site event with their class teacher and several parents. During their vacation, one of the boys, 15, fell into the water and drowned while trying to get a ball out of the canal.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated, and a forensic medical examination has been ordered.