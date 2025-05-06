11:18
USD 87.45
EUR 99.46
RUB 1.07
English

15-year-old boy drowns in water canal in Sosnovka village

A 15-year-old boy drowned in a water canal in Sosnovka village. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

On May 4, the duty unit of the Department of Internal Affairs of Zhaiyl district received a message that a minor drowned in a canal while trying to get a ball in Sosnovka village. An investigative team was sent to the scene.

According to the police, students from one of the schools in Kara-Balta were at an off-site event with their class teacher and several parents. During their vacation, one of the boys, 15, fell into the water and drowned while trying to get a ball out of the canal.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated, and a forensic medical examination has been ordered.
link: https://24.kg/english/328292/
views: 78
Print
Related
Rescuers find bodies of two girls drowned in Zhyrgalan river
Body of 3-year-old child found in Kyzyl-Suu river in Osh region
Two citizens of India drown in Issyk-Kul lake
Tragedy in Kazakhstan: 11 people drown in Syr Darya river
Kyrgyzstani drowns in lake in Irkutsk
74 people drown in Kyrgyzstan in 2023, including 35 children
60 children drown in reservoirs of Kyrgyzstan for six months
12-year-old girl drowns in Nizhnyaya Serafimovka village
15-year-old girl drowns in Kara-Balta river
Boy drowns after falling into river in Chon-Alai
Popular
Kazakhstan bans entry to four Russian State Duma deputies Kazakhstan bans entry to four Russian State Duma deputies
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan lead in export of medicinal raw materials to China Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan lead in export of medicinal raw materials to China
Kyrgyzstan imposes six-month ban on chicken egg imports Kyrgyzstan imposes six-month ban on chicken egg imports
All forms of discrimination banned in Kyrgyzstan — report presented in Geneva All forms of discrimination banned in Kyrgyzstan — report presented in Geneva
6 May, Tuesday
11:13
Chinese investor to build two waste incineration plants in Issyk-Kul region Chinese investor to build two waste incineration plants...
11:05
Kyrgyzstan’s trade with European countries significantly declines in 2025
10:50
15-year-old boy drowns in water canal in Sosnovka village
10:32
Cabinet Chairman shown progress of construction of Karkyra health resort
10:25
Anti-poaching efforts continue in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
3 May, Saturday
15:44
Council for Virtual Assets and Blockchain Development established by President
15:38
Investment territory with special status to appear in Tamchy