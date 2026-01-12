Death of Kyrgyz woman in Malta: Body repatriation issue being resolved

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has issued a statement regarding the death of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan in Malta.

According to the ministry, after receiving official information from the Maltese side, the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Italy established contact with the competent authorities of Malta to organize the repatriation of the deceased woman’s body to her homeland, including with the assistance of compatriots.

«At present, the diplomatic mission continues to work on issues related to the repatriation of the deceased’s body, provides comprehensive consular assistance, ensures support throughout all necessary procedures, and maintains constant direct contact with the relatives of the Kyrgyzstani,» the MFA said.

Earlier it was reported that a 48-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan died in St George’s Bay in Malta on Sunday at around 12.40. The woman was swimming together with a 23-year-old compatriot. Both «got into difficulty» in the sea; passers-by helped them out of water and provided first aid. A medical team and Civil Protection officers later arrived and helped get the women on an ambulance to Mater Dei hospital. Despite doctors’ efforts, the 48-year-old woman died. The condition of the 23-year-old woman is assessed as stable.