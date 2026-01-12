11:55
48-year-old Kyrgyz woman drowns in Malta

A 48-year-old Kyrgyz woman died in St. George’s Bay, Malta. The Times of Malta reports.

The accident occurred on Sunday around 12.40. The woman was in the sea with another 23-year-old Kyrgyz woman. Both «got into difficulty» in the sea at St George’s Bay, the media outlet reports.

Several passers-by helped the two women get out of the sea and offered assistance until emergency services arrived.

A medical team and Civil Protection officers later arrived and helped get the women on an ambulance to Mater Dei hospital.

«Later, unfortunately, the 48-year-old woman was certified to have died, while the other person is in a stable condition,» police said.

An inquiry headed by Magistrate Franco Agius is ongoing alongside a police investigation.
