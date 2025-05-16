Boy falls into Ak-Buura river in Osh: Rescuers start search

A boy fell into Ak-Buura River in Osh. The emergency was reported to the 112 service the day before. The search for the child began. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The boy of about 10-12 years old fell into Ak-Buura River near Toleikon village. Eight rescuers from the Osh City Rescue Service went to the scene. In addition, five employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and four relatives participated in the search.

The search was temporarily suspended with the onset of darkness. It will continue today.

In turn, the City Hall of the southern capital informed: in connection with the search for the 12-year-old child drowned in Ak-Buura River, water supply from Papan reservoir will be completely stopped. Residents are asked to stock up on clean water.