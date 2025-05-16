11:15
USD 87.45
EUR 98.04
RUB 1.09
English

Boy falls into Ak-Buura river in Osh: Rescuers start search

A boy fell into Ak-Buura River in Osh. The emergency was reported to the 112 service the day before. The search for the child began. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The boy of about 10-12 years old fell into Ak-Buura River near Toleikon village. Eight rescuers from the Osh City Rescue Service went to the scene. In addition, five employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and four relatives participated in the search.

The search was temporarily suspended with the onset of darkness. It will continue today.

In turn, the City Hall of the southern capital informed: in connection with the search for the 12-year-old child drowned in Ak-Buura River, water supply from Papan reservoir will be completely stopped. Residents are asked to stock up on clean water.
link: https://24.kg/english/329257/
views: 146
Print
Related
15-year-old boy drowns in water canal in Sosnovka village
Man's head smashed with stone in Kara-Balta, suspect detained
Pepper spray incident at Bishkek school: Two students hospitalized
Teenager dies after school fight in Kant town
Man dies after falling from bridge at Osh market
Two vacationers fall into ravine in Chunkurchak
Drunk man stabs passerby with knife in Kara-Balta city
Shootout in Bishkek: Interior Ministry voices official version
Child’s leg gets stuck in escalator. Emergency services rescue girl
Incident with replacement of state symbols at schools investigated in Suzak
Popular
Education and Science Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to be reorganized Education and Science Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to be reorganized
Another earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan Another earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan
Seismology Institute of Kyrgyzstan registers third earthquake Seismology Institute of Kyrgyzstan registers third earthquake
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
16 May, Friday
11:12
Matraimov's relative Khabibula Abdukadyr sues Bolot Temirov Matraimov's relative Khabibula Abdukadyr sues Bolot Tem...
11:01
Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan warns of new type of fraud
10:35
Marat Imankulov appointed State Secretary of Kyrgyzstan
10:08
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on May 17
09:49
Boy falls into Ak-Buura river in Osh: Rescuers start search
15 May, Thursday
18:04
Modern road to be built from Kadamdzhai to Chon-Alai
17:42
State Secretary Suyunbek Kasmambetov resigns
17:35
Foreign vehicles in Kyrgyzstan: What changed and why fines imposed at border
17:15
President presents national hockey team players with 600,000 soms each