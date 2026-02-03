Three four-year-old children drown in Sokuluk district

A tragedy occurred in Sokuluk district of Chui region: three four-year-old children drowned. The incident occurred on February 2 in the village of Zhany-Pakhta. The Ministry of Internal Affairs’ press service informed 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary reports, the children fell through the ice of a local reservoir. Local residents recovered the bodies and handed them over to police.

All three children died before the ambulance crew arrived. It is noted that the children were relatives and lived next door to each other. An investigation has been launched into the incident, and all circumstances are being established.

Law enforcement agencies are urging parents and legal guardians to strengthen supervision of children, especially near bodies of water during the winter period.