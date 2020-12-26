CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 78 more international observers

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) accredited 78 more international observers to monitor the early presidential elections and referendum in the republic. The decision was made today at its meeting.

These are mainly representatives of diplomatic missions.

Thus, 198 observers from 34 countries of the world from 20 international organizations will monitor the voting process and preparations for it.

Snap presidential elections and a plebiscite to determine the form of government will be held in Kyrgyzstan on the same day — January 10, 2021.