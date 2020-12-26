15:47
SCNS decides to transfer Matraimov's property to the state

Property of Raiybek Matraimov will still be transferred to the state. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«We do not consider the issue of distribution of apartments among SCNS employees, transferred as compensation for damage caused to the state within the framework of pre-trial proceedings on the fact of corruption at the country’s customs bodies,» the SCNS informed.

We will take the transferred property into state ownership in accordance with the established procedure.

Press center of the State Committee for National Security

Earlier, the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, reported that the ex-customs officer Raiymbek Matraimov, in addition to cash, has transferred nine apartments and one shopping center to the state to pay off the damage he caused. Housing has already been distributed among the officers of state agencies, the head of the state committee said.

The Deputy Prime Minister Elvira Surabaldieva was outraged by this fact and said that the confiscated apartments should be sold, and the funds should be transferred to the budget.
