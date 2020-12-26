Head of Bishkekglavarkhitektura Askhat Tuleberdiev detained

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained the head of Bishkekglavarkhitektura municipal enterprise, Chief Architect of the capital Askhat Tuleberdiev. Press center of SCNS reports.

It was found out that in 2017 certain officials of the Bishkek City Hall, the Land Resources Department and Bishkekglavarkhitektura MP, pursuing selfish goals of illegal enrichment, acting in a criminal conspiracy with third parties interested in winning the auction, conducted fictitious auctions for land plots with a predetermined winner.

The head of Bishkekglavarkhitektura and a fictitious bidder were detained on the fact of corruption. The detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security.

Askhat Tuleberdiev was also involved in the criminal case on land plots of ex-mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov and the court fined him 260,000 soms.