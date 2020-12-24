EAEU countries to adopt all agreed acts by the end of 2020

Acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov took part in the final meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission in 2020 in the format of a videoconference. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

Participants of the meeting considered 12 issues, the procedure for interaction between the authorized bodies of the EAEU member states, and the EEC on application of the provisions of the agreement on pension provision of workers of the EAEU member states was approved. The document will allow regulation of the interaction between authorized bodies on the appointment and payment of pensions to workers and regulating the mechanism for exporting pensions in the EAEU countries.

The meeting participants discussed the issue of extending the transitional period for registration of medicinal products under the national procedure. They decided to zero the import customs duty rate for artificial viscose fiber for a period of one year. The measure taken is aimed at supporting manufacturers of nonwovens and hygiene products in the EAEU.

Within the framework of the meeting of the EEC Council, decisions were made on technical regulations in the EAEU. In addition, interim measures were approved for certification of mass-produced products amid the unfavorable epidemiological situation associated with COVID-19. In particular, a remote assessment of the conformity of products with the requirements of the EAEU technical regulations during the period of the restrictions will be carried out. State control (supervision) over the conformity of products certified with the use of temporary measures with the requirements of technical regulations will be stepped up.

Council members have set the date for the next meeting on January 29, 2021.

«At the final meeting, the positive dynamics of the work of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission for 2020 was noted. It should be noted that the chairmanship over the EEU bodies in 2021 will be handed over to Kazakhstan. The parties agreed to sign all the agreed acts adopted by the Council in 2020 by the end of this year,» the message says.