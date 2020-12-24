Ruslan Kazakbaev: Elections will influence independence of Kyrgyzstan

Holding of elections will influence the independence of Kyrgyzstan. The Foreign Minister of the country, Ruslan Kazakbaev, stated at a meeting of the Security Council.

«The world community, strategic partners, neighboring countries closely follow the upcoming political events in the country this time, which are scheduled until June 2021. These are presidential elections, referendum, parliamentary elections. Therefore, this time, the holding of elections within the framework of the Constitution and the law will influence the sovereignty, independence, especially the internal and external security of the country,» the minister said.

Ruslan Kazakbaev added that the events in 2010 and 2020 showed that Kyrgyzstan will not leave the democratic path, and noted that power belongs to the people.

«All members of the Security Council must help the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Committee for National Security, and the Prosecutor’s Office in ensuring security and stability in the country after the elections,» Ruslan Kazakbaev stressed.