Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term

Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from the 3rd term. The Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan, Nadira Dzhusupbekova, told at a press conference.

According to her, the Ministry of Education and Science, together with the Ministry of Health, has developed an algorithm for observing sanitary and epidemiological standards in the teaching process. «You know that first-graders have been allowed to go to school since September. In addition, the regions, where the risks of infection are reduced, have switched to traditional form of education,» Nadira Dzhusupbekova said.

She clarified that to date, given the peculiarities of the pandemic, some schools have stitched to offline more of work with the permission of the local authorities and the Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision Departments. Thus, 237 schools in Batken, 547 in Osh region, 55 in Osh city, 299 in Chui region, 191 in Issyk-Kul region, 111 in Talas, 142 in Naryn, and 333 in Jalal-Abad work in the traditional mode.

«No matter how much teachers try to provide quality education, socialization of children, it is hard to do it remotely. Therefore, in Bishkek, we plan to transfer schools to traditional mode of work from the third term with the permission of the Sanitary Epidemiological Service and the Republican Emergency Response Center for Combating Coronavirus,» the Deputy Minister said.
