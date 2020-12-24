Meeting of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan to take place today

Acting President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Speaker of the Parliament Talant Mamytov will hold a meeting of the country’s Security Council today with participation of some heads of state bodies, Plenipotentiary Representatives of the Government in the regions, Mayors of Bishkek and Osh cities. Press service of the head of state reported.

Issues of ensuring public and epidemiological security during the presidential elections, as well as recommendations to the list of strategic objects of the Kyrgyz Republic are planned to be considered.

Information from Nurzhan Shaildabekova, Chairwoman of the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda, the Acting Prime Minister Artem Novikov and the Minister of Internal Affairs Ulan Niyazbekov, on the ongoing work to hold the early presidential elections in the Kyrgyz Republic and a referendum to determine the form of government in the country amid the spread of coronavirus infection on the territory of the republic will be heard.

The meeting of the Security Council will be broadcast live on TV channel Ala-Too-24 of the Public TV and Radio Broadcasting Corporation and on social media.