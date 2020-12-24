10:24
Government intends to increase industrial potential of Issyk-Kul region

Acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov spoke about the need to conduct an inventory of facilities that have infrastructure for the development of the industrial potential of Issyk-Kul region. He made the corresponding statement at a meeting organized during his working trip to the region.

«Having visited a number of industrial enterprises, we become convinced that investors are left alone with their problems, without proper government support. They cannot expand their production because the issues of allocating land plots are not resolved. The business does not have enough platforms for development. I believe that it is necessary to conduct an inventory of objects and land plots, draw up a list and provide them for investment projects. Investors need appropriate support and assistance from local authorities,» Artem Novikov said.

He instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to develop a concept for development of agriculture in the field of meat and dairy farming, as well as horticulture using cluster approach. «All cluster chains will be provided with preferential financing terms and the necessary support from the state, including in export of products,» the official said.

As a result of the meeting, the heads of local authorities were given a number of instructions, including ensuring uninterrupted power supply in the winter, safety at tourist sites, as well as fulfilling social obligations.
