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Adylbek Kasymaliev visits several social facilities in Tyup district

During a working visit to Issyk-Kul region, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev visited several social facilities in Tyup district. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

In the village of Tyup, he visited a secondary school, which has been recently renovated. The school is designed for 850 students, but 1,400 children currently attend the school.

He then visited the General Medical Practice Center of Tyup district, where he inspected the state of the facility’s medical infrastructure.

The center has 11 buildings, four of which are in poor condition and require major repairs and modernization of their utility systems.

A 60-bed regional hospital operates there. It includes surgical, pediatric, maternity, and intensive care units. However, due to the high patient flow, the medical facility’s existing capacity remains limited.

Adylbek Kasymaliev instructed relevant government agencies to address the further development of the district’s social and medical infrastructure, including the construction of new hospital buildings, and improving the quality and accessibility of services for the public.

During his working visit, the Cabinet Chairman also reviewed the progress of the investment project to build the year-round Karkyra Ski Resort. The project envisions the creation of a modern mountain resort with a well-developed tourist infrastructure.

Work is currently underway on the first phase of the project. More than ten guest houses are being built within the complex. Technical equipment, including the main components of the cableway, has been purchased.
link: https://24.kg/english/365958/
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