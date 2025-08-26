Modern canning factory to be built in Issyk-Kul region

A Memorandum on the construction of a canning factory in Issyk-Kul region was signed in China with the Chinese company Qingdao Kaichuang Food Co., Ltd. The head of the office of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Issyk-Kul region, Askat Azarbekov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, a modern plant for processing fruits and producing canned products will be opened in Jeti-Oguz district of Issyk-Kul region.

The estimated annual output will be up to 1,416 billion soms (120 million yuan), and the enterprise will become part of the company’s international network, products of which are exported to 132 countries.

Significance of the project for the region:

— new jobs — creation of jobs for local residents, including seasonal and permanent employees;

— support for agricultural producers — direct purchases of fruits from farmers in Issyk-Kul region, which will provide a stable sales market for local farms;

— growth of export potential — Kyrgyz fruits and processed products will be presented on international markets, which will increase recognition of «Made in Kyrgyzstan» brand;

— investments in the economy — the project involves attracting large foreign investments, introduction of modern technologies and management experience;

— industrial development — laying the foundations for the formation of a powerful agro-industrial cluster in the region.

Signing of the memorandum became an important step in deepening economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China, as well as in the implementation of state policy on the development of the processing industry and attracting investment to the regions.