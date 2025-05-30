Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region

With the first rays of the sun breaking over the quiet mountain valley of Turgen River, the hum of engines filled the air: construction equipment and materials began arriving. Here, just 50 kilometers from Karakol in Issyk-Kul region, the official launch of construction of a cascade of small hydropower plants took place — a large-scale project set to become a new pillar of Kyrgyzstan’s energy independence.

Two years ago, at the president’s initiative, Kyrgyzstan began creating favorable conditions for the development of renewable energy sources.

The initiator of the project was Chon-Ak-Suu-Hydro-Energo LLC with the support of a strategic investor from Switzerland. The project is being implemented, among other things, thanks to the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Swiss Confederation, in particular, thanks to Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Omar Sultanov.

The future construction site resembled a bustling anthill: fitters, engineers, contractors and local residents gathered at the foot of the mountains to witness the important event.

The symbolic start of construction was accompanied by ceremonial speeches. Kanatbek Kaldaraliev, the akim (head) of Ak-Suu district, addressed the people, expressing confidence that the project would boost regional development and create new jobs.

Bakyt Esenbayeva, Director of Chon-Ak-Suu Hydro-Energo LLC, noted: «Our goal is not only to generate energy, but to do it in an environmentally friendly and safe way. We use modern GRP pipes that do not harm the environment and strictly follow international ecological standards.»

Kanatbek Kaldaraliev emphasized in his speech: «This is not just about energy — it is a step towards the comprehensive development of our region. We hope other investors will follow this example.»

Local elders also attended the event. One of the elders, standing by the river, remarked:

«Water is life. We are glad it will now work for the benefit of our people without losing its purity.»

The future cascade includes three small hydropower plants, each with a capacity of 8.9 megawatts. They will be located at altitudes of 2,525, 2,318, and 2,112 meters above sea level. The total capacity will reach 26.8 megawatts, with an annual generation exceeding 112 million kilowatt-hours of green electricity. This is enough to supply power to dozens of settlements and reduce the load on traditional energy sources.

A distinctive feature of the project is a diversion canal nearly 10 kilometers long with a height difference of 620 meters — a design that ensures efficiency and minimal landscape disruption.

The project is implemented in phases with continuous quality control and is expected to be completed within the next two years. Active earthworks, canal and temporary access roads construction are expected to begin in the first few weeks.

This day marks just the beginning of a long journey. But already today, the sounds of engines and workers’ voices can be heard in Turgen, which means that the energy of the future is already on its way.