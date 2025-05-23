Multifunctional sports and hotel complex to be built in Issyk-Kul region

A multifunctional sports and hotel complex under the international brand Ramada Resort by Wyndham Issyk-Kul will be built on the southern shore of Issyk-Kul Lake. The press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that the ceremony of signing the investment agreement between the ministry and Zhartash LLC took place.

According to the ministry, the project will become part of the State Program for Sustainable Tourism Development for 2025-2030.

«This is not just an investment agreement — it is a step towards the strategic transformation of Issyk-Kul region. The new resort will become the flagship of the tourism industry, opening up new horizons for attracting investment and foreign guests to Kyrgyzstan,» Minister Bakyt Sydykov said.

Under the agreement, the investor was provided with tax and customs benefits, as well as administrative support.

The project implementation timeframe and cost are not disclosed. According to the information from the Register of Legal Entities of the Ministry of Justice, Zhartash LLC was re-registered in April 2025. Its director is Baikal Baiyshevich Maldybaev. As it is indicated in the register, the company is engaged in «other sports activities».