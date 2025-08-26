17:29
Eco-friendly transport to be introduced in Issyk-Kul region

As part of a working visit to the People’s Republic of China, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed with Chinese partners in the field of development of production and operation of electronic bicycles. The head of the office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Issyk-Kul region, Askat Azarbekov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the document provides for joint actions to introduce environmentally friendly transport aimed at reducing air pollution, increasing population mobility and developing the tourism infrastructure of Issyk-Kul region.

Main areas of cooperation:

— creation of a production base and assembly lines for electronic bicycles in Issyk-Kul region;

— development of service infrastructure and charging stations;

— pilot projects on the use of electronic bicycles in tourist areas and cities of the region;

— exchange of technologies and training of specialists.

The implementation of the memorandum will improve transport accessibility, create new jobs and a modern system of environmentally friendly transport. This will contribute to the sustainable development of the region and increase its investment attractiveness.

Next steps: together with the relevant government agencies, a roadmap will be developed for launching pilot projects and sites for the implementation of the first stages will be identified.
