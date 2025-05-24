Sadyr Japarov gets acquainted with development plans of Issyk-Kul region

On May 23, during a working visit to Issyk-Kul region, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov got acquainted with the plans for its development. The press service of the President reported.

According to it, the head of state was informed about the social and economic indicators of the region’s development, the implementation of projects aimed at improving the quality of life of the local population and stimulating economic growth.

Sadyr Japarov was told about the budget of Issyk-Kul region, which amounted to 1,668 billion soms. The volume of domestic and foreign investments exceeded 10 billion soms.

Construction of 311 kilometers of roads continues in the region, including major projects: Tyup — Kegen, Balykchy — Barskoon, Korumdu — Balbay. The construction of Barskoon — Karakol highway will begin in the near future.

The President was informed about the construction of 134 facilities, 69 of which have been commissioned. Including 11 schools, 10 kindergartens, a sports complex, 29 mini-football fields, 2 hospitals and 13 medical and obstetric centers.

According to the region’s development plan, 4 small hydroelectric power plants and a solar power plant with a capacity of 300 megawatts will be built in 2025. In the future, it is planned to build another 34 small hydroelectric power plants, 5 solar power plants and 1 wind power plant.

At the same time, 22 villages in Issyk-Kul region will be provided with clean drinking water.

As for the tourism sector, planned work is underway to improve the condition of beaches and create conditions for vacationers. Construction of a beach area is nearing completion in Cholpon-Ata city, and is planned to be completed this season.