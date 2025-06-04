18:01
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Ecological control towers being installed in Issyk-Kul region

Ecological control towers are being installed in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The Department of Internal Affairs of the region reported.

The head of the regional Department of Internal Affairs, Murat Boronov, conducted a raid in the bays in Tyup and Issyk-Kul districts.

The goal is to strengthen control over the state of the environment and combat poaching. The police used motor boats, ATVs and drones.

The head of the Department of Internal Affairs noted that the regional departments of internal affairs are fully provided with the necessary equipment. «It is prohibited for even a meter of illegal synthetic nets to get into the waters of the lake,» he emphasized.

Commissioning of modern ecological control towers in Kudurgu and Toguz-Bulak villages has been announced. They are equipped with Hikvision bispectral video cameras that can recognize faces at a distance of up to 5 kilometers, record thermal signals at 7 kilometers and conduct surveillance at a distance of up to 14 kilometers.

Earlier, residents of Ton district promised to stop illegal fishing and voluntarily handed over their motorboats to law enforcement officers.

Earlier, the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, during a visit to Issyk-Kul region, demanded from law enforcement agencies to take decisive action to combat poaching. He emphasized that the ecology of the lake should be under special state protection and violators will be severely punished.
link: https://24.kg/english/331570/
views: 149
Print
Related
Police seize poaching nets in Issyk-Kul region
Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan agree on resort facilities and land in Issyk-Kul region
Sadyr Japarov gets acquainted with development plans of Issyk-Kul region
Multifunctional sports and hotel complex to be built in Issyk-Kul region
Anti-poaching efforts continue in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
Issyk-Kul region to host marathon, fair, festival and forum on May 3
Increase in poaching and deforestation reported in Kyrgyzstan
Investment territory with special legal regime to be created in Issyk-Kul region
How fines for plastic bags to be enforced in Issyk-Kul region
Popular
Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament
Mass food poisoning in Talas: 12 people sick after eating shawarma Mass food poisoning in Talas: 12 people sick after eating shawarma
Hot water supply in Bishkek apartments to resume on June 1 Hot water supply in Bishkek apartments to resume on June 1
Kyrgyz garment companies showcase their products at exhibition in Moscow Kyrgyz garment companies showcase their products at exhibition in Moscow
4 June, Wednesday
17:38
Foundation laid for Kyrgyzstan’s first wind power plant in Balykchy Foundation laid for Kyrgyzstan’s first wind power plan...
17:28
Pilot project for 24/7 customs clearance launched at Irkeshtam checkpoint
17:10
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Lee Jae-myung on election as South Korea's President
17:01
Construction of main water pipeline in Cholpon-Ata nearing completion
16:54
$250 million to be allocated to provide settlements with drinking water