Ecological control towers being installed in Issyk-Kul region

Ecological control towers are being installed in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The Department of Internal Affairs of the region reported.

The head of the regional Department of Internal Affairs, Murat Boronov, conducted a raid in the bays in Tyup and Issyk-Kul districts.

The goal is to strengthen control over the state of the environment and combat poaching. The police used motor boats, ATVs and drones.

The head of the Department of Internal Affairs noted that the regional departments of internal affairs are fully provided with the necessary equipment. «It is prohibited for even a meter of illegal synthetic nets to get into the waters of the lake,» he emphasized.

Commissioning of modern ecological control towers in Kudurgu and Toguz-Bulak villages has been announced. They are equipped with Hikvision bispectral video cameras that can recognize faces at a distance of up to 5 kilometers, record thermal signals at 7 kilometers and conduct surveillance at a distance of up to 14 kilometers.

Earlier, residents of Ton district promised to stop illegal fishing and voluntarily handed over their motorboats to law enforcement officers.

Earlier, the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, during a visit to Issyk-Kul region, demanded from law enforcement agencies to take decisive action to combat poaching. He emphasized that the ecology of the lake should be under special state protection and violators will be severely punished.