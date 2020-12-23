Sadyr Japarov included in Top 10 Politicians-Winners

Interfax-Ukraine published a ranking of world politicians: winners and losers 2020.

The ranking was compiled by the Master in International Relations, international political scientist Anton Rovensky.

The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is among the nominees in the category «Winners of the Year.» «The successful military campaign in Nagorno-Karabakh became a great victory for the President of Azerbaijan in the domestic arena,» the media outlet notes.

The top 10 winners of the year also include: Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Turkey), Narendra Modi (India), Xi Jinping (China), Kamala Harris (USA), Viktor Orban (Hungary), Sadyr Japarov (Kyrgyzstan), Ingrida Šimonytė (Lithuania), Maia Sandu (Moldova) and Luis Arce (Bolivia).

The nomination «Loser of the Year» is headed by the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan: «Armenia’s defeat in the military conflict with Azerbaijan plunged official Yerevan into a serious internal political crisis. As a result, removal of Nikol Pashinyan from power is a matter of time, not of principle. It is possible that in the future Pashinyan will be forced to go into political emigration, fleeing criminal prosecution after losing power.»

The top 10 losers of the year also include: Igor Dodon (Moldova), Alexander Lukashenko (Belarus), Emmanuel Macron (France), Ursula von der Leyen (EU), Jaroslaw Kaczynski (Poland), Milo Đukanović (Montenegro), Hashim Thaci (Kosovo), Benjamin Netanyahu (Israel) and Khalifa Haftar (Libya).