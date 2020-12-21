13:54
Kylychbek Sarkarbaev placed in detention center of SCNS for two months

Kylychbek Sarkarbaev, head of the Physical Culture and Sports Committee at the Osh City Hall, was placed in the detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) for two months. Press service of the Osh City Court reported.

Kylychbek Sarkarbaev was placed in the detention center until February 16, 2021.

According to the investigation, the head of the Committee for Physical Culture and Sports under the Osh City Hall, Kylychbek Sarkarbaev, used a fake passport to hide his criminal record. His real name is Sulaimanov. The SCNS believes that he deliberately obtained a new passport with the help of forged documents in order to hide his criminal record and get a job as the head of the Committee for Physical Culture and Sports under the Osh City Hall.

Earlier, Kylychbek Sarkarbaev was temporarily suspended from work in February 2020. The world MMA champion Tologon Rakhmanberdi uulu made a video message. He complained to the country’s president, claiming that the sports official Kylychbek Sarkarbaev had threatened and shot at him, wounding him in the leg.
