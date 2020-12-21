Talant Mamytov inspects construction of Madaniyat - Jalal-Abad road

Acting President, Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov, as part of a working trip to Jalal-Abad region, got acquainted with the progress of construction work on Madaniyat — Jalal-Abad road section.

According to the Minister of Transport and Roads Bakyt Berdaliev, the project includes construction of 67 kilometers of the second category of the road with the top layer of asphalt concrete pavement, as well as 9 bridges.

Upon completion of the construction work, the road will have four lanes in settlements and two lanes — outside of them. It is also planned to make sidewalks, lighting, drainage trays in villages and to reconstruct old and build new bus stops.

During 2020, it was planned to complete the earthwork by 78 percent, lay an asphalt concrete pavement on 15 kilometers and install drainage pipes along one kilometer of road. At the moment, the entire planned scope of work has been completed, the head of the Ministry of Transport said.

According to Talant Mamytov, strategic highways connect all regions of the country and are sections of the road corridor between a number of foreign countries, making a significant contribution to the development of the economy of Kyrgyzstan and ensuring the livelihoods of millions of people.

He noted that construction of Madaniyat — Jalal-Abad section is part of Bishkek — Osh highway reconstruction project, which in turn is part of one of the major projects of the Central Asian Regional Economic Cooperation to improve transport corridors (CAREC-3).

Implementation of the project will increase the population’s access to services, goods and markets, strengthen ties between the countries of the region, as well as improve safety for all road users, which in turn will increase economic growth, enhance regional cooperation and integration.