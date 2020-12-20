Adnan Qureshi: Spirit and atmosphere in Bishkek are similar to London

Adnan Qureshi moved to Bishkek in the summer of 2020. He came here from Rome. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, he got off the plane and was fascinated by the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

In an interview with 24.kg news agency, he told what he likes the most about the country and why Bishkek is similar to London.

Adnan Qureshi represents the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO UN) in Kyrgyzstan. Since 2018, he had served as a Senior Program Officer at FAO headquarters in the capital of Italy.

— I like the pleasant climate. The proximity of the mountains and the natural beauty that they give amaze me. It is worth mentioning the generous hospitality of the people. In fact, there is a great infrastructure and service, great places to eat and drink.

— What in Bishkek reminds you of your hometown?

— The spirit and atmosphere here are so similar to London that it is easy for me to feel at home in Bishkek. Walking along Erkindik Boulevard, I can easily mentally return to the park next to my MadBessWood house.

Having lived in many places, including tropical areas, it gives me pleasure to enjoy four different seasons in Bishkek. Adnan Qureshi

— What is your favorite place in Bishkek?

— It is my house. This is not just a place where I live, it is a place to meet and have fun, where you can be happy. During these difficult time, due to the pandemic, I also regularly have small meetings with my team here over morning coffee. I am very pleased to invite them, friends and fellow development partners whenever possible.

— I am amazed at the abundance and wonderful taste of fruits and vegetables available on almost every street corner, I really like plov. The quality of meat in Kyrgyzstan is excellent, I have tasted meat almost all over the world. By the way, fish, an industry that FAO has launched, has very high standards.

I recently discovered kattama for myself, it is very tasty. Adnan Qureshi

Food is my profession and my hobby, so I’m not afraid to try anything.

— What has fascinated and disappointed you in close acquaintance with the local population?

— I am fascinated by how good-natured and sympathetic people are here. I am still getting to know Bishkek and, like everywhere else in the world, some people may be disappointing, but I have not yet met anyone like that here.

— What would you like to change in Bishkek?

— Frankly speaking, I’m a little scared to cross the road here. I would like to improve road safety. Of course, given the nature of my work, I see groups of vulnerable people and I hope that we will be able to solve this problem by working with the government and development partners.