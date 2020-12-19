Accessibility map for persons with disabilities launched in Bishkek

An accessibility map for persons with disabilities is being launched in the capital. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The organizers are the Red Crescent of Kyrgyzstan, 2GIS mobile application and the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek.

«The accessibility map will allow people with disabilities to plan their route and navigation around the city, volunteers — to promote equal rights and an accessible environment, and businesses — not to lose clients because of an inaccessible environment,» the City Hall said.

According to the City Hall, the volunteers visited more than 3,000 locations, all the data was entered into the 2GIS application database. Through the filter «Accessible for Persons with Disabilities,» you can check the availability of a ramp at the selected institution.