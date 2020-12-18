About 300 labor migrants from Kyrgyzstan die abroad annually

About 300 labor migrants from Kyrgyzstan die abroad for various reasons annually. An expert Ulan Shamshiev stated at a roundtable discussion dedicated to the International Migrants Day.

Since the beginning of 2020, 13 million soms have been allocated from the budget for one-time payments for repatriation of the bodies.

«The size of the one-time payment is 50,000 soms. In 2018, at least 191 applications were filed for transportation of cargo 200, about 8.8 million soms were paid, in 2019 — 288 applications, the amount of payments reached 14.4 million, for 11 months of this year — 260 applications, the amount is 13 million,» Ulan Shamshiev said.

He noted that there were difficulties with transportation of the bodies during the pandemic.