22:36
USD 83.35
EUR 101.76
RUB 1.14
English

Citizen of Pakistan beaten and robbed in Bishkek

A foreigner was attacked in Bishkek. User Eldar Shabdanbekov wrote about it on Facebook.

The incident reportedly happened yesterday. A citizen of Pakistan, Asif Gul, was stolen his mobile phone, $600, 500 soms, 20,000 Pakistani rupees and 100 Kuwaiti dinars. According to the Facebook user, the foreigner was also beaten.

The Pervomaisky District Police Department confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency. The police registered the fact under the Article «Robbery».

«The incident occurred at the intersection of Zhibek Zholu Avenue and Kuliev Street. A bag with money, mobile phone, a passport and bank cards was stolen from the man. At present, investigative actions and operational search measures are underway to identify and detain suspected persons,» the police department commented.
link: https://24.kg/english/177096/
views: 149
Print
Related
Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun
Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country
Norm obliging foreign citizens to pay taxes included in Constitution
Labour migration: 10,000 foreigners come to Kyrgyzstan annually
Pakistan withdraws four Kyrgyz medical schools from black list
Almost 258,000 foreigners registered in Kyrgyzstan for 10 months
Branch of National Bank of Pakistan closes in Kyrgyzstan
Two foreigners wanted by Interpol kept in prisons of Kyrgyzstan
Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Ambassador of Pakistan
Pakistan includes medical schools of Kyrgyzstan in black list
Popular
Issue of return of students to universities remains open Issue of return of students to universities remains open
Agreements to be signed with parents not letting their children attend school Agreements to be signed with parents not letting their children attend school
Judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal enrichment Judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal enrichment
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops by 1.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops by 1.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan
17 December, Thursday
21:25
Citizen of Pakistan beaten and robbed in Bishkek Citizen of Pakistan beaten and robbed in Bishkek
21:17
Business community urges presidential candidates to keep economy in mind
21:05
Vladimir Putin about situation in Kyrgyzstan: There is constant reshuffling
20:47
Kyrgyzstan to pay China 50 million in case of debt restructuring
20:42
Economic amnesty: What crimes will fall under the law