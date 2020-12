Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained the head of the regional branch of the Road Industry Department under the Ministry of Transport and Roads for abuse of office. Press center of the state committee reported.

«It was found out that T.K.A., abusing his official position, caused material damage to the state in the amount of more than 17 million soms during implementation of the project on building a bridge across Naryn river,» the statement says.

The detainee was placed in the pretrial detention center of the Internal Affairs Department of Naryn. An investigation is underway.