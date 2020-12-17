National anthem of Kyrgyzstan translated into Czech language

National anthem of Kyrgyzstan has been translated into the Czech language. A Kyrgyzstani living in the Czech Republic, Alexander Ivanov, posted on Facebook.

Друзья, рад сообщить, что наконец-то осуществилась моя очередная мечта. К предстоящему 28-летию принятия гимна... Опубликовано Александром Ивановым Среда, 16 декабря 2020 г.

According to him, the Kyrgyz anthem will be available for full literal linguistic understanding by Czechs and can be sung in Czech, if desired.

«Friends, I am glad to announce that my next dream has finally come true. By the upcoming 28th anniversary of the adoption of the anthem — December 18 — I present an equirhythmic translation of the text of the national anthem of Kyrgyzstan into Czech. This is the first equirhythmic translation of the Kyrgyz anthem from the Kyrgyz language into other languages ​​and my first translation work in Czech. The translation of the text of the anthem will be published and available on the pages of the Czech Internet, including Wikipedia and interested publications,» Alexander Ivanov wrote.