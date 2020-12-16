19:09
USD 82.99
EUR 100.78
RUB 1.13
English

Main part of murders of women committed by men in Kyrgyzstan

The overwhelming majority of murders of women in the republic were committed by men — on average, eight out of ten murders. Study conducted by the journalists Anna Kapushenko and Savia Khasanova «Femicide. Who and how kills women in Kyrgyzstan?» says.

Femicide is the murder of a woman, usually committed by a man on the basis of hatred, gender discrimination and / or as a result of gender-based violence with the connivance of the state.

According to the study, murder of a woman was committed by a woman in 10 percent of cases, the killer was not found in other 10 percent of cases.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, a little more than 10 percent of all murders of men committed in the past 10 years, on average, were committed by women. All other murders of men were committed by men.

In addition, as a result of the study of convicted women, only 37 women were found who had murdered a man. Seventeen of these women defended themselves against the man’s attack. «Through detailed analysis of news, press releases and court verdicts, we found 300 cases of femicide between 2008 and 2020,» the study says.

The study was prepared within the framework of the competition «Support of media initiatives on socially significant topics using new approaches and platforms» of Soros Foundation — Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/176945/
views: 58
Print
Related
Number of murders of women decreases 7 times in Kyrgyzstan for 10 years
Moscow resident sentenced to 11 years for murder of taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan
Murder suspects detained in Osh city
Ulan Salyanov’s murder: Accused sentenced to 15 and 18 years in prison
Drunk man stabs bystander in Belovodskoye village
Kazakhstani wanted for brutal murder detained in Kyrgyzstan
Local resident stabbed to death in Uzgen district of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani cuts his boss' throat in Dubai
Man suspected of murder of Uzbekistani arrested in Batken
Body of 19-year-old girl found in sand pit in Ivanovka village
Popular
Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities
Ban on export of livestock proposed to be postponed to January 1, 2021 Ban on export of livestock proposed to be postponed to January 1, 2021
Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies
16 December, Wednesday
18:48
Main part of murders of women committed by men in Kyrgyzstan Main part of murders of women committed by men in Kyrg...
18:32
Dust - main air pollutant in Bishkek in winter
18:02
Number of murders of women decreases 7 times in Kyrgyzstan for 10 years
17:48
19-year-old Kyrgyzstani killed in Moscow
16:14
Presidential elections: Three additional polling stations opened abroad