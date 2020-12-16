Main part of murders of women committed by men in Kyrgyzstan

The overwhelming majority of murders of women in the republic were committed by men — on average, eight out of ten murders. Study conducted by the journalists Anna Kapushenko and Savia Khasanova «Femicide. Who and how kills women in Kyrgyzstan?» says.

Femicide is the murder of a woman, usually committed by a man on the basis of hatred, gender discrimination and / or as a result of gender-based violence with the connivance of the state.

According to the study, murder of a woman was committed by a woman in 10 percent of cases, the killer was not found in other 10 percent of cases.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, a little more than 10 percent of all murders of men committed in the past 10 years, on average, were committed by women. All other murders of men were committed by men.

In addition, as a result of the study of convicted women, only 37 women were found who had murdered a man. Seventeen of these women defended themselves against the man’s attack. «Through detailed analysis of news, press releases and court verdicts, we found 300 cases of femicide between 2008 and 2020,» the study says.

The study was prepared within the framework of the competition «Support of media initiatives on socially significant topics using new approaches and platforms» of Soros Foundation — Kyrgyzstan.